Bank unions declare two-day strike to protest mega merger of PSU banks
Updated : September 13, 2019 02:39 PM IST
The Bank strike will begin from midnight on September 25 and will end on September 27 midnight.
Bank employee unions announced the bank strike to protest the planned mega mergers of PSU banks
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more