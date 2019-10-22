Bank strike today: Banking services will be hit as bank employee unions protest merger of PSUs

Banking services across the country are likely to be partially disrupted on October 22 as two bank unions will go on a 24-hour strike on the day. The strike has been called by All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) and the Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) to protest against recent bank mergers, falling deposit rates and issues of job security.

The Reserve Bank of India and State Bank of India will, however, not participate in the strike, sources in them said. Regional Rural Banks and cooperatives banks will also not participate in the strike as mergers do not affect them, sources said.Banking S

Striking unions said they will shut the ATMs as these will be under the strike ambit. Bank of Maharashtra, Syndicate Bank, Bank of Baroda have expressed concern over their providing normal customer services.

"We expect good response from all PSU and private banks," Bank Employees Federation of India (State Federation) General Secretary Joydeb Dasgupta said.

SBI has claimed the impact of the strike on its operations will be minimum as most of its employees are not members of the participating unions. A SBI union leader said they are not participating in the strike and services will be normal.

Dasgupta said SBI employees have offered moral support to the strike he said adding "It would have been good if SBI joined the strike".