Bank strike on January 8: PSU bank employee unions to protest against labour policies, mega bank merger
Updated : January 06, 2020 01:43 PM IST
Syndicate Bank said it has received a notice served by AIBEA, AIBOA, BEFI, INBEF and INBOC on the proposed strike on January 8.
“The bank is taking necessary steps for smooth functioning of its branches/offices on the day of proposed strike,” Syndicate Bank and Bank of Baroda said in separate regulatory filings.
The unions are also protesting against the proposed merger of 10 PSU bank to create four entities as announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in August 2018.
