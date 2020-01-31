Bank strike: IBA says it offered up to 19% wage hike but unions rejected

Ahead of a nationwide bank strike by employee unions, the Indian Banks’ Association said the body had proposed a revised offer of up to 19 percent hike in wages, including performance-linked incentive, against the demand of 20 percent increase by bank employee unions. However, the unions did not accept the offer and decided to move ahead with the strike on January 31 and February 1.

In a meeting on January 30, multiple rounds of discussions have been held between the IBA’s negotiating committee and the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella of nine bank staff unions, for the wage revision of bank employees.

The IBA said banks explained consistent efforts taken by them to provide various types of benefits to the employees from time to time but all unions pressed for other demands, which are not possible to accept.

“One such demand is for 5-day banking. It is known to all that the economy of the country is going through testing times. Banks being the principal players in economic development, cannot afford to provide lesser number of working days for banking activities,” said IBA.

“Our country already has one of the highest number of public holidays than any other country and adding 26 more holidays would create more problems for the public,” it added.

The two-day bank strike coincides with the release of the Economic Survey on January 31 and the presentation of the Union Budget 2020 on February 1.

Majority of the 80,000 bank branches are expected to remain closed on the two days. Several banks, including the country’s largest lender State Bank of India, have notified customers that strike may impact normal banking services for two days.

The IBA said, for the convenience of customers, banks will keep alternative channels available. Customers can utilise digital channels of banking 24x7 for day to day banking.