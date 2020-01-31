Earnings
Bank strike: IBA says it offered up to 19% wage hike but unions rejected
Updated : January 31, 2020 09:12 AM IST
In a meeting on January 30, multiple rounds of discussions have been held between the IBA’s negotiating committee and the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella of nine bank staff unions, for the wage revision of bank employees.
The two-day bank strike coincides with the release of the Economic Survey on January 31 and the presentation of the Union Budget 2020 on February 1.
