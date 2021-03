Banking operations across the country may be impacted for two days starting today as the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has given a call for a nationwide strike to protest against the proposed privatization of two state-owned lenders. Services such as deposits and withdrawal at branches, cheque clearance and loan approvals would be affected due to the strike.

Here are the latest updates on 2-day bank strike:

Delhi: Employees of a bank in Connaught Place raise slogans in support of the 2-day nationwide strike of bank employees United Forum of Bank Union has called a two-day nationwide strike today & tomorrow, against privatisation of Public Sector Banks & 'retrograde banking reforms' pic.twitter.com/yragP4aEu1 — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2021

# Branches of private sector lenders like ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank are open as they are not part of the strike.

Bihar: Bank employees in Patna raised slogans in support of their two-day nationwide strike. United Forum of Bank Union has called a two-day nationwide strike today & tomorrow, against privatisation of Public Sector Banks & 'retrograde banking reforms' pic.twitter.com/u5QZ90jRNr — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2021

West Bengal: United Forum of Bank Union has called a two-day nationwide strike today and tomorrow, against privatisation of Public Sector Banks and 'retrograde banking reforms'. Visuals from Siliguri as banks remain closed. pic.twitter.com/X6ORU6luaY — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2021

# Banks have also informed that they are taking necessary steps for the smooth functioning of bank branches and offices on the days of the proposed strike.

# Many public sector lenders, including State Bank of India (SBI) have informed their customers that their normal working could be affected at the branches and offices if the strike materialises.

# UFBU, an umbrella body of nine unions, in a statement claimed that about 10 lakh bank employees and officers of the banks will participate in the strike.