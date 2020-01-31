Business
Bank strike: 31 lakh cheques worth Rs 23,000 crore held up
Updated : January 31, 2020 12:01 PM IST
In the clearing grids in Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi, about 31 lakh cheques worth about Rs 23,000 crore could not be cleared due to the strike.
A last-minute discussions held between managements and bank unions at Mumbai on January 30 did not resolve the issues.
The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine unions in the banking sector, had given the strike call for January 31 and February 1.
