Bank stocks tumble as market takes stock of COVID damage; here's how ugly things can get

A slide in banking shares sent Indian stock indices tumbling on Monday. Financial stocks were the major losers for the day with Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services down over 8 percent each.

India expects bad debts at its banks—already at about $123 billion currently—to double as the coronavirus crisis brings the economy to a sudden halt, according to government and banking sources, Reuters reported on Sunday.

ICICI Bank was the top loser, down 10.5 percent, while Bajaj Finance and HDFC also lost nearly 10 percent each and were among the top five losers on the Nifty50 index.

In the longer term, the impact of the lockdown will be huge on the banking sector, with rise in non-performing loans, decline in credit growth, rise in credit cost and money becoming dearer.

Credit growth

Deposit mobilisation picked up in the first fortnight of April at 9.5 percent against 7.9 percent in FY20. Credit growth picked up during the same period at 7.2 percent against 6.1 percent in FY20.

The International Monetary Fund has projected India’s GDP growth at 1.9 percent for FY21. This is the best growth projection for any economy in the world for FY21. The banking sector has always seen its loan growth having a multiplier effect from the GDP growth. Loan growth can be expected to slow down in the future. At best, the Indian banking sector credit can growth at 5-6 percent in FY21.

Rise in NPAs

There is no doubting the impact of COVID-19 on the asset quality of all the banks. The risk of rise in non-performing assets is pervasive due to the ongoing lockdown and the resultant turmoil in the economy.

Axis Bank in its conference call mentioned that it has 25-28 percent of its book under moratorium in April 2020. There is still a month of RBI-mandated moratorium to go and one can expect a steady increase in that number. About two-thirds of the moratorium book can pay their dues, according to the Axis Bank management.

Bank credit growth seen at 5 percent for FY21

Taking into account moratorium only, gross NPA ratio can rise to about 15 percent or more in FY21 against 9.2 percent in FY20

In absolute value terms, gross NPA can rise by more than 65-70 percent year-on-year

Why NPAs may rise

Is moratorium the only cause of NPAs? It isn’t. However, moratorium based accounts will be a major source of incremental NPAs in FY21. Moratorium loans are for dues falling in the three months i.e. from March 1, 2020 to May 31, 2020. Due to deferments, the payment period may get prolonged thereby increasing the burden of higher repayment on customers.

While some can manage the higher burden, at least 25 percent of the customers comprise of non-salaried, daily wage earners or cash strapped businessmen, who will likely default.

There are also National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) projects stuck in the resolution process. With the slowdown in the economy, the pace of resolutions will decline, leading to a risk in terms of rise in NPAs for the banks.

The most vulnerable sector to have a major share in incremental NPAs will be SMEs, MSMEs, unsecured retail products like credit cards and personal loans which are given especially to the self salaried or business people. There will be defaults in other categories of retail loans as well, but at least banks have some underlying assets there.

What to expect from banks in FY21?

Banks are wary of the situation at hand. While some are strongly capitalised, others are trying to ensure that they get money at the right time or in the quantities they want. Banks can be expected to be risk-averse in order to protect their capital.

Despite lower loan growth, risk to capital consumption will arise from higher NPLs requiring higher provisioning and rating downgrades will also weigh on the capital of the banks due to a rise in risk weight assets of their loan book.