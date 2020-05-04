  • SENSEX
Bank stocks tumble as market takes stock of COVID damage; here's how ugly things can get

Updated : May 04, 2020 05:06 PM IST

In the longer term, the impact of the lockdown will be huge on the banking sector, with rise in non-performing loans, decline in credit growth, rise in credit cost and money becoming dearer.
There is no doubting the impact of COVID-19 on the asset quality of all the banks. The risk of rise in non-performing assets is pervasive due to the ongoing lockdown and the resultant turmoil in the economy.
