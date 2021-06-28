Bank privatisation: IOB, Central Bank of India likely candidates

CNBC-TV18 has learnt from sources that the cabinet secretary-headed panel clears names for bank privatisation.

This is part of the process that is underway in terms of the banks' privatisation plan that has been announced in the budget.

There are various meetings that are underway, held by the government right now at various levels. So once that is through, maybe at some point in time, we will get clarity as to which are the banks which are finally identified.

Indian Overseas Bank and Central Bank of India could be the likely candidates. But one will have to wait for the government’s final announcement to come on that front.

