Finance
Bank of Maharashtra to link retail loans with repo rate
Updated : August 26, 2019 07:25 AM IST
Through linking of repo rate to retail loans, the bank is passing interest rate benefits directly to the customers and it will make the retail loans cheaper, it said.
Announcing a slew of measures to boost growth, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that banks will launch repo rate and external benchmark-linked loan products that will lead to reduced EMIs for housing, vehicle and other retail loans.
