Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#Stimulus#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Finance

Bank of Maharashtra to link retail loans with repo rate

Updated : August 26, 2019 07:25 AM IST

Through linking of repo rate to retail loans, the bank is passing interest rate benefits directly to the customers and it will make the retail loans cheaper, it said.
Announcing a slew of measures to boost growth, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that banks will launch repo rate and external benchmark-linked loan products that will lead to reduced EMIs for housing, vehicle and other retail loans.
Bank of Maharashtra to link retail loans with repo rate
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Watch out! Top 10 stocks brokerages downgraded post June quarter

Watch out! Top 10 stocks brokerages downgraded post June quarter

These stocks have seen FY20 EPS downgrade in all 4 quarters

These stocks have seen FY20 EPS downgrade in all 4 quarters

Yes Bank gains 9% on report of plans to raise additional Rs 9,000 crore

Yes Bank gains 9% on report of plans to raise additional Rs 9,000 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV