Expect credit growth of 12-13%, deposit growth of 10-11% in FY24: Bank of India's CEO

Rajneesh Karnatak, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Bank of India on Monday said he is expecting credit growth of 12-13 percent and deposit growth of 10-11 percent in FY24. He added that his strategy is to keep Risk Assessment Model (RAM) advances of 55 percent.

Karnatak was speaking to CNBC-TV18 days after the lender reported a 176 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 1,551.1 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. Net interest income (NII), which is the difference between the interest income a bank earns from its lending activities and the interest it pays to depositors, rose 45.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 5,914 crore from Rs 4,072.4 crore.

Commenting on the earnings, the bank CEO said that yield on advances have improved year-on-year (YoY). The cost of funds have increased, but is lower than yield of advances. Now, he is expecting net interest margin (NIM) to be in the same range for FY24.

"45 percent of the book will be corporate. We did some write-off in MSME book which led to slower growth in the segment. We have taken a conscious decision to come out of the state government book. Now, we see gross NPA of less than 6 percent and net NPA of 1 percent for FY24,"Karnatak told CNBC-TV18.

Meanwhile, the gross non-performing asset (GNPA) of the lender stood at 6.67 percent in the June quarter against 7.31 percent in the March quarter. Net NPA came at 1.65 percent against 1.66 percent quarter-on-quarter.

In monetary terms, gross NPA stood at Rs 34,582 crore against Rs 37,685.56 crore quarter-on-quarter, whereas net NPA came at Rs 8,118.7 crore against Rs 8,053.6 crore quarter-on-quarter. The operating profit increased by 72 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,752 crore for the first quarter in FY24 against Rs 2,183 crore for the first quarter in FY23. Non-interest income increased by 27 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,462 crore from Rs 1,152 crore.