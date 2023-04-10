Bank of Baroda's total advances climb 19% in Q4 as business crosses Rs 21 lakh crore mark

BoB Q4 update: Total deposits of the bank grew by 15.1 percent year-on-year and 4.7 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 12.04 lakh crore. Shares of Bank of Baroda ended at Rs 166.20, down by Rs 0.65, or 0.39 percent on the BSE.

State-owned Bank of Baroda on Monday, April 10, said the total advances of the bank grew by 19 percent year-on-year and 5.4 percent quarter-on-quarter basis to Rs 9.7 lakh crore as of March 31, 2023.

The lender, in an exchange filing, said the total business of the bank crossed the Rs 21 lakh crore milestone, registering a growth of 16.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 21.77 lakh crore.

As of March 31, 2023, total deposits of the bank grew by 15.1 percent year-on-year and 4.7 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 12.04 lakh crore. Also, domestic deposits grew 13 percent year-on-year and 4.3 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 10.47 lakh crore from Rs 9.27 lakh crore.

According to the fourth quarter business update released by the lender, domestic CASA deposits grew 7.9 percent year-on-year and 5.9 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 4.42 lakh crore from Rs 4.10 lakh crore.

The global gross advances increased 19 percent year-on-year and 5.4 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 9.73 lakh crore from Rs 8.18 lakh crore, the lender said.

The bank reported a 75 percent surge in standalone net profit at Rs 3,853 crore for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022, as bad loans declined.

The state-owned bank had earned a net profit of Rs 2,197 crore in the year-ago period. Total income during October-December 2022 increased to Rs 27,092 crore against Rs 20,482 crore in the year-ago period.