    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homefinance News

    Bank of Baroda to raise Rs 2500 crore via AT-1 bonds

    Bank of Baroda to raise Rs 2500 crore via AT-1 bonds

    Bank of Baroda to raise Rs 2500 crore via AT-1 bonds
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBC-TV18  IST (Published)

    Mini

    AT-1 bonds are high-yielding annual coupon-bearing perpetual bonds with no fixed maturity date. Mutual funds like tapping into these bonds to offer that little extra to their investors.

    State-run Bank of Baroda on August 22 said its board has approved raising capital by way of issuance of Basel III compliant Additional Tier 1 (AT-1) bonds. The bank is expected to raise Rs 2,500 crore in single or multiple tranches.
    A meeting of the Capital Raising Committee of the bank was held on August 22 to consider raising capital, Bank of Baroda said in a regulatory filing.
    AT-1 bonds are high-yielding annual coupon-bearing perpetual bonds with no fixed maturity date. That's why they are popularly called perpetual bonds  because they don't have a fixed maturity.
    Also Read: HDFC Bank set to become bigger but Dalal Street's favourite is ICICI Bank. Here's why
    These are issued by banks to comply with Basel III norms. These norms took effect after the 2008 global financial crisis, which led to the collapse of a few banks and pushed many others to the brink.
    To comply with the norms and reduce the risk of insolvency, banks need to keep a minimum capital and one of the ways to do that is by issuing AT-1 bonds. And the high yield that banks offer is the reason for their popularity. Mutual funds tap into these bonds to offer that little extra to their investors.
    AT-1 bonds are issued with call options — this means that each bond will pay interest up to its call date — which is the date on which the issuer, in this case, the bank can call back the bond and pay back the lender.
    Also Read: Credit Suisse hires Deutsche Bank's Dixit Joshi in leadership overhaul
    The bank reported a 79.3 percent year-on-year growth in its net profit at Rs 2,168 crore in the quarter ended June on the back of a dip in provisions for bad loans.
    Shares of Bank of Baroda ended at Rs 118.25, down by Rs 2.00, or 1.66 percent on the BSE.
    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)

    Tags

    Additional Tier 1 BondsBank of BarodaBasel III compliant bonds
    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng