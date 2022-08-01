Bank of Baroda’s corporate and retail loan surge cheers D-Street

Bank of Baroda's CEO is of the view that improvement in loan growth rates will drive the lender's performance this fiscal. The bank's shares rose almost 2 percent on Monday.

Bank of Baroda’s shares advanced on Monday following positive brokerage commentary as the lender beat Street estimates and clocked a 79 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in profit for the April to June 2022 period. The bank posted its quarterly financial results released on Saturday.

The lender's shares rose almost 2 percent intraday and were trading 0.7 percent higher at Rs 117.15 on BSE at 1:17 pm. The stock has made investors 40 percent richer with its returns in 2022 (year-to-date) as against the benchmark Sensex, which has declined more than 2 percent.

Bank of Baroda’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sanjiv Chadha said this quarter was fairly good and growth in previous quarters was lukewarm due to the corporate segment. In the first quarter, the bank’s net interest income (NII) increased 12 percent YoY to Rs 8,838 crore.

“If there was one challenge over the last few quarters, it was that growth was a bit tepid, and that was largely because there was a choice in the corporate segment — either you grow, or you keep your margins. That's starting to change now, and that's why we have had a 17 percent growth in the corporate segment also,” he told CNBC-TV18.

The lender’s CEO said what will really drive performance this fiscal is the improvement in loan growth rates. The banks’ corporate growth jumped 17 percent YoY during the quarter under review, whereas its organic retail loan portfolio increased by 23.2 percent, with personal loans accounting for the majority of the growth at 147.1 percent, followed by vehicle loans at 25.6 percent, education loans at 20.5 percent, and home loans at 15.3 percent.

“What was holding us back was that home loans were not growing as fast as we wanted while car loans were always doing 20 percent plus. This quarter we have seen home loans also grow by more than 15 percent, which has meant that retail organic growth went up,” he said.

Brokerage firm CLSA has pointed out that loan growth has spiked YoY partly due to a low base, and it expects normalisation over the financial year.

CLSA, however, maintained its buy rating on the lender’s stock and increased its target price to Rs 145 from Rs 125 earlier, saying BoB has been one of the best performing banks under its coverage in the past 12 months. The bank cyclically remains well positioned to benefit from rising rates and lower credit costs, it added.

The brokerage has also raised its earnings estimates for the bank by 3-13 percent for the current fiscal and calendar year 2024.

Brokerage Call Target Price CLSA Buy Rs 145 Morgan Stanley Overweight Rs 155 Credit Suisse Outperform Rs 140

Bank of Baroda’s MD has predicted that the industry would grow between 10 to 12 percent in the 2022-2023 fiscal and expects his bank’s loan growth average to be better than the average industry rate.

“We would want to grow faster than the industry and keep our margins intact. So we will not let our sights go off the margin piece. So whatever growth we do should be of good quality and margin accretive,” he said.