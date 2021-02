Private lender Bank of Baroda on Thursday has set the floor price for its proposed qualified institutional placement (QIP) of Rs 4,500 crore at Rs 85.98 per share.

The committee of the bank at a meeting held on Thursday authorised the opening of the QIP issue and approved the floor price at Rs 85.98 per equity share, Bank of Baroda said in a regulatory filing.

The bank may at its discretion offer a discount of not more than 5 percent on the floor price, it added.

Bank of Baroda said the committee will meet on March 2, 2021 to consider and determine the issue price for the equity shares, including a discount, if any, to be allotted to Qualified Institutional Buyers, pursuant to the QIP.