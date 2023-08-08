Full-year loan growth guidance stands at 15% as base effect kicks in: Bank of Baroda's CEO

Bank of Baroda recorded a net profit of Rs 4,070.1 crore for the April to June 2023 quarter, 88.7 percent higher than Rs 2,168.1 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, the public sector lender’s filings showed on August 5.

Debadatta Chand, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Bank of Baroda on Tuesday shared insights into the bank's journey, strategic initiatives and future prospects. Chand acknowledged the bank's full-year loan growth guidance of 15 percent, citing the base effect as a factor impacting the lower guidance compared to the previous year's 18 percent.

He said that a significant portion of the MCLR (Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate) book is yet to be repriced, indicating a positive outlook for the bank's earnings.

"We are determined to achieve a lower cost-to-income ratio. The bank would maintain its net interest margin (NIM) at 3.3 percent, showcasing focus on sustaining profitability," Chand said in an exclusive interaction with CNBC-TV18.

With strategic investments in technology and human resources, Chand emphasized the bank's readiness to optimize processes. He expressed the need to shift attention from product and human resource aspects to process improvements, indicating a forward-looking approach to enhancing operational effectiveness.

Chand added that Bank of Baroda's retail growth has outperformed the industry for eight consecutive quarters. He believes this trend will continue, primarily driven by their emphasis on robust credit delivery mechanisms. In line with this, the bank plans to establish more processing centers to facilitate retail growth.

Discussing the potential of the retail segment, Chand pointed out that retail debt as a percentage of GDP remains relatively low. He sees significant room for growth in this area, indicating a strategic focus on expanding their retail portfolio.

Chand highlighted the bank's track record in managing non-performing assets (NPAs) on the retail side. He provided a guidance of 3.5 percent gross NPA and a net NPA of 0.75 percent, with achievable slippages of 1-1.75 percent.

The bank's MD projected a recovery of approximately 12,000 crore for the year. He expressed his openness to external expertise, citing the objective of not just optimizing profits but also strengthening the bank's balance sheet. He highlighted the favorable positioning of Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) banks in the current market scenario, expecting a re-rating of these institutions.

Reiterating the bank's solid financial health, Chand mentioned a Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets Ratio (CRAR) of 15.85 percent, indicating a strong capital position. He clarified that the bank is not currently considering capital raising measures, signaling a positive outlook on their capital adequacy.

On August 5, Bank of Baroda recorded a net profit of Rs 4,070.1 crore for the April to June 2023 quarter, 88.7 percent higher than Rs 2,168.1 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. Bank of Baroda's net interest income (NII) grew 24.4 percent to Rs 10,997 crore, coupled with robust growth in non-interest income that grew 2.8 times. Analysts polled by CNBC-TV18 had projected NII to rise to Rs 11,644 crore in the first quarter of the fiscal.