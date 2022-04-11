Bank of Baroda hikes MCLR across tenors by 0.05%

Buy / Sell Bank of Baroda share TRADE

State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Monday said it has raised the marginal cost of funds based lending rates by 0.05 percent across tenors with effect from April 12, 2022. The benchmark one-year tenor MLCR will rise to 7.35 percent. The bank has approved the review of marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) with effect from April 12, 2022, BoB said in a regulatory filing.

The overnight, one-month, three-month and six-month MCLRs have been hiked by 0.05 percent each to 6.50 percent, 6.95 percent, 7.10 percent and 7.20 percent respectively. The benchmark one-year tenor MCLR will make consumer loans such as personal, auto and home loans pricey among others.