Bank of Baroda's outgoing MD & CEO has a lesson on how to turn a stock into a market darling

Sanjiv Chadha's insights shed light on the banking industry's response to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Bank of Baroda, under his leadership, successfully navigated the turbulent times by embracing change, attracting top talent, fostering a performance culture, and adhering to a strong ethics agenda. These strategic initiatives have positioned the bank for continued success and growth in the dynamic financial landscape.

The current MD and CEO of Bank of Baroda , Sanjeev Chadha, has an enviable record as a bank MD. When he joined the Bank of Baroda in the last quarter of FY20, the bank's stock price was around Rs 90. As Chadha nears the end of his term at the Bank of Baroda, the price is around Rs 190.

The Central government had recently extended Chadha's term till his superannuation or till June 30. In an exclusive interaction with CNBC-TV18, Chadha shed light on the transformation of Bank of Baroda in the past few years from a relatively ignored stock into a darling of even foreign funds.

The MD and CEO said an integral part of the bank's transformation journey was the establishment of a performance-oriented culture. Chadha said this focus on building a culture that rewards excellence and promotes accountability helped the bank achieve its goals and deliver value to its stakeholders.

Chadha said the bank made a conscious effort to create an ethics agenda for itself. Upholding high ethical standards and conducting business with integrity became a fundamental aspect of Bank of Baroda's operations. “For any transformation, there should be an opportunity and then there needs to be an agenda. The opportunity was there,” he said.

In FY20, the bank managed to eke out a profit of just Rs 546 crore; in FY23, the profit was Rs 14,110 crore. Other parameters such as gross non-performing assets (NPAs), net NPA and credit cost numbers also improved.

Sanjeev Chadha took over when the merger of Vijaya and Dena banks into BoB had just been completed. He had to see through the integration of personnel and extract synergies.

Chadha was also taking over from PS Jayakumar who was the only private sector banker to become MD of a PSU bank from 2015-20.

In the two terms of Jayakumar and Chadha, the bank has been noticed for accelerated digitisation of its services.

The MD said that one of the primary challenges faced by the Bank of Baroda was attracting top talent. He said the bank managed to address this challenge by adopting strategic recruitment practices and providing attractive growth opportunities.

At present, the MD said he is on the lookout for someone with experience in building businesses not native to public sector banks.

Chadha said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was justified in expressing caution amidst the rapidly changing economic landscape. RBI's Monetary Policy Committee voted unanimously in favour of maintaining the status quo on interest rates. It also voted in a 5:1 majority on the withdrawal of accommodation to ensure inflation aligns with the target while focusing on growth.

One of the major turning points for the banking sector, according to Chadha, was the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID-19 was a watershed moment, which also allowed you to do things, which otherwise would have been more difficult,” he said and added that the unforeseen challenges brought by the pandemic acted as a catalyst for transformation and innovation in the banking sector.