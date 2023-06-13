Bank of Baroda's outgoing MD & CEO has a lesson on how to turn a stock into a market darling

Sanjiv Chadha's insights shed light on the banking industry's response to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Bank of Baroda, under his leadership, successfully navigated the turbulent times by embracing change, attracting top talent, fostering a performance culture, and adhering to a strong ethics agenda. These strategic initiatives have positioned the bank for continued success and growth in the dynamic financial landscape.

The current MD and CEO of Bank of Baroda , Sanjeev Chadha, has an enviable record as a bank MD. When he joined the Bank of Baroda in the last quarter of FY20, the bank's stock price was around Rs 90. As Chadha nears the end of his term at the Bank of Baroda, the price is around Rs 190.

The Central government had recently extended Chadha's term till his superannuation or till June 30. In an exclusive interaction with CNBC-TV18, Chadha shed light on the transformation of Bank of Baroda in the past few years from a relatively ignored stock into a darling of even foreign funds.

The MD and CEO said an integral part of the bank's transformation journey was the establishment of a performance-oriented culture. Chadha said this focus on building a culture that rewards excellence and promotes accountability helped the bank achieve its goals and deliver value to its stakeholders.