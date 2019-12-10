Finance
Bank of Baroda, Bank of India reduce MCLR across tenors
Updated : December 10, 2019 02:17 PM IST
Bank of Baroda's new rates will be effective from December 12.
Bank of India revised its MCLR w.e.f. December 10.
