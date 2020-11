The past 24 hours have seen some respectable entities and experts speak out against the suggestion of RBIs internal working group to give bank licences to corporates. Critics range from brokerage Credit Suisse to ratings agency S&P to former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan and deputy governors NS Vishwanathan, SS Mundra and Viral Acharya.

Calling the recommendation "surprising", Ashish Gupta, one of the most respected banking sector analysts, points out: "Globally regulators have moved away from this [corporates owning banks] and most Asian markets [Australia, Korea, Indo, Malaysia, etc] also cap corporate stakes."

He added, "Given the high failure rate observed in large conglomerates in India, we believe this would add to financial stability risk."

Ratings agency S&P also sounded alarm bells. "We are, skeptical of allowing corporate ownership in banks given India's weak corporate governance amid large corporate defaults over the past few years," wrote S&P Director Geeta Chugh. She argued that in addition, any weakness in the corproate sector will have a contagion impact on the financial sector.

By far, the most well-argued criticism came from former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan, who was responsible for giving a bunch of small finance bank, payments bank and universal bank licences during his tenure. In a blog along with former RBI DG Viral Acharya, Rajan argued, "Industrial houses can get financing easily if they have an in-house bank” and the “History of such connected lending has invariably been disastrous."

The duo may be referring to Southeast Asian countries like Indonesia where a long period of corporates in banking, created losses equal to a third of the country's GDP.

The two academic central bankers put their finger on the core of the problem: "How can a bank make good loans when it is owned by the borrower?" they ask.

That's the core contradiction in giving bank licences to corporates. Banks owe loyalty first to depositors since they take uncollateralised loans from them. But when a bank is owned by a corporate its DNA is to be loyal to the owner who is primarily a borrower. This is why more and more countries have disallowed borrowers i.e. companies from owning banks. In fact, after the global financial crisis of 2008, not a single country has changed bank ownership rules to favour corporate houses.

Rajan and Acharya point to other negative ramifications for the entire political economy: Corporates in banking will further exacerbate concentration of eco power in certain biz houses. Highly indebted, politically connected business houses will have the greatest incentive and ability to push for licenses," they argue adding, "The move will increase importance of money power yet more in our politics."

Rajan and Acharya question the timing of the IWG when we are still trying to learn the lessons from failures of IL&FS and Yes Bank.

However, S&P, Rajan and Acharya miss another important crack that the RBI panel may be opening for corporates. While the IWG accepts that corporates can be given licences only after due amendments in the law to prevent connected lending, they endorse that large NBFCs be immediately converted into banks, even if they are owned by corporates.

It was former deputy governors NS Vishwanathan and SS MUndra who pointed to this anomaly or Wanton subterfuge: If corporates can’t be given bank licences till the law is amended to prevent connected lending, how can NBFCs owned by corporates be given that same license, they asked. Won't these NBFCs dance to the tune of their owners and indulge in the same kind of connected lending and/or diversion of funds to related parties?

Sources in IWG argue that the panel has put in safeguards such as three-year profit making track record, NPAs below a threshold and a clean chit from all regulators. But how can that suffice? Knowing these conditions, it is easy for any corporate group to ensure their NBFCs have a good record for three years. In several cases in the past, the RBI has found that entities who are fit and proper at the time of qualifying for a licence, turn rogue later. What's more, any company can take over a well-run NBFC just to lay hands on the bank licence.