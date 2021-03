Banks across the cities will remain shut for several days in March, including Holi.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, all banks in the country - including public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks - are shut every Sunday and on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

Additionally, there are several other festivals for which the holidays vary from state to state.

Day Date Holiday Metro cities Sunday 07-Mar Public holiday Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Thursday 11-Mar Mahashivratri (Maha Vad-13) Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Saturday 13-Mar Public holiday Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Sunday 14-Mar Public holiday Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Sunday 21-Mar Public holiday Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Saturday 27-Mar Public holiday Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Sunday 28-Mar Public holiday Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Monday 29-Mar Holi (Second Day) - Dhuleti/Yaosang 2nd Day Delhi, Mumbai

(Source: rbi.org.in)

In Aizawl, banks will remain shut on March 5 for Chapchar Kut, according to the RBI.