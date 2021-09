Bank holidays in October 2021: Here's the full list

Banks across the cities will remain shut on multiple occasions in October 2021.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines , all banks in the country - including public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks - are shut every Sunday and on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

Additionally, there are several other festivals for which the holidays vary from state to state.

Here's the full list of bank holidays in the four metros in October 2021:

Day Date Holiday Metro cities Saturday 02-Oct Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Sunday 03-Oct Public holiday Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Wednesday 06-Oct Public holiday Kolkata Saturday 09-Oct Public holiday Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Sunday 10-Oct Public holiday Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Tuesday 12-Oct Durga Puja (Maha Saptami) Kolkata Wednesday 13-Oct Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami) Kolkata Thursday 14-Oct Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayutha Pooja Kolkata, Chennai Friday 15-Oct Durga Puja/Dasara/Dusshera (Vijaya Dashmi) Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Sunday 17-Oct Public holiday Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Tuesday 19-Oct Id-E-Milad/Eid-e-Miladunnabi/Milad-i-Sherif (Prophet Mohammad's Birthday)/Baravafat Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai Wednesday 20-10-2021 Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday/Lakshmi Puja/Id-E-Milad Kolkata Saturday 23-10-2021 Public holiday Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Sunday 24-10-2021 Public holiday Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai

(Source: rbi.org.in)

Banks will also remain shut on October 18 in Guwahati for Kati Bihu, according to the RBI.