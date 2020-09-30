Banks to remain closed on these days in October; full list here

Banks in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata will remain shut for several days in October, including Gandhi Jayanti and Eid-e-Milad.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, all banks in the country - including public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks - are shut on every Sunday and on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

Additionally, there are several other festivals for which the holidays vary from state to state.

Day Date Holiday Metro cities Friday 2-Oct Gandhi Jayanti Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Sunday 4-Oct Public holiday Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Saturday 10-Oct Public holiday Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Sunday 11-Oct Public holiday Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Sunday 18-Oct Public holiday Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Friday 23-Oct Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Saptami) Kolkata Saturday 24-Oct Public holiday Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Sunday 25-Oct Public holiday Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Monday 26-Oct Durga Puja (Vijayadashami)/Acession Day Kolkata, Chennai Friday 30-Oct Id-E-Milad (Milad-un-Nabi)/Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi/Baravafat/Lakshmi Puja Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai

In Guwahati and Imphal, banks will remain shut on October 17 for Kati Bihu/Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi and October 27 and 28 in Gangtok for Durga Puja, according to the RBI.