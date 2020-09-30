  • SENSEX
Banks to remain closed on these days in October; full list here

Updated : September 30, 2020 10:19 AM IST

Banks in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata will remain shut for several days in October, including Gandhi Jayanti and Eid-e-Milad.
According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, all banks in the country - including public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks - are shut on every Sunday and on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.
