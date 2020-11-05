  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Market extends gains, Nifty above 12,100
Asia shares follow Wall Street higher on US gridlock bets
Oil down over 1% as markets whipsawed by US election uncertainty
Rupee slumps 35 paise to 74.76 against US dollar
Home Finance
Finance

Banks to remain closed on these days in November; Here's the full list of holidays

Updated : November 05, 2020 02:03 PM IST

Banks in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata will remain shut for several days in November, including Diwali and Guru Nanak Jayanti.
According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, all banks in the country - including public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks - are shut on every Sunday and on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.
Banks to remain closed on these days in November; Here's the full list of holidays

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Looking for COVID vaccine approval by Q1FY22: Cadila Healthcare

Looking for COVID vaccine approval by Q1FY22: Cadila Healthcare

Oil down over 1% as markets whipsawed by US election uncertainty

Oil down over 1% as markets whipsawed by US election uncertainty

Gold rate today: Yellow metal rises above Rs 51,000 per 10 gms; Silver price jumps 1%

Gold rate today: Yellow metal rises above Rs 51,000 per 10 gms; Silver price jumps 1%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement