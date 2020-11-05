Finance
Banks to remain closed on these days in November; Here's the full list of holidays
Updated : November 05, 2020 02:03 PM IST
Banks in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata will remain shut for several days in November, including Diwali and Guru Nanak Jayanti.
According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, all banks in the country - including public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks - are shut on every Sunday and on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.