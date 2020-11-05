Banks to remain closed on these days in November; Here's the full list of holidays

Banks in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata will remain shut for several days in November, including Diwali and Guru Nanak Jayanti.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, all banks in the country—including public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks—are shut on every Sunday and on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

Additionally, there are several other festivals for which the holidays vary from state to state.

Day Date Holiday Metro cities Sunday 8-Nov Public holiday Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Saturday 14-Nov Diwali Amavasaya (Laxmi Pujan)/Kali Puja Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Sunday 15-Nov Public holiday Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Monday 16-Nov Diwali (Balipratipada)/Laxmi Puja/Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Vikram Samvat New Year Day Mumbai Sunday 22-Nov Public holiday Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Saturday 28-Nov Public holiday Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Sunday 29-Nov Public holiday Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Monday 30-Nov Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartika Purnima/Rahasa Purnima Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata

(Source: rbi.org.in)

In Patna, banks will remain shut on November 20 and 21 for Chhath Puja, while in Ranch it will remain closed on November 20 for Chhath Puja, according to the RBI.