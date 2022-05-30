Bank holidays in June 2022 — only 8 off days in June

Banks will remain closed for a total of eight days in the month of June on account of different holidays in the states and the regular banking offs on Sundays and second Saturday.

There are no national holidays in the month of June and only two holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act. The two holidays are region-specific.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decides on the bank holidays under three heads — Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Every year, the RBI releases a detailed calendar which lists the holidays of branches of all public and private sector banks, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks. Banks are off on some holidays depending on state-specific festivals.

Here’s the full list of bank holidays for June 2022:

June 2 (Thursday): Banks in Shimla will remain closed on the occasion of Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

June 5 (Sunday): Weekly off

June 11 (Saturday): Second Saturday off

June 12 (Sunday): Weekly off

June 15 (Wednesday): Banks in Jammu, Srinagar, Aizawl and Bhubaneswar will remain closed to observe Guru Hargobind’s birthday, YMA Day and Raja Sankranti.

June 19 (Sunday): Weekly off

June 25 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday off