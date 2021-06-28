Home

    Bank holidays in July 2021: See full list here

    By Anshul | IST (Published)
    According to RBI guidelines, all banks, including public and private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks, are shut every Sunday and on second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

    Bank holidays in July 2021: See full list here
    Banks across the cities will remain shut on multiple occasions in July.
    According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, all banks in the country -- including public sector and private sector banks, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks -- are shut every Sunday and on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.
    Additionally, there are several other festivals for which the holidays vary from state to state.
    Here's the full list of bank holidays in the four metros in July 2021:
    DayDateHolidayMetro cities
    Sunday04-JulPublic holidayDelhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai
    Saturday10-JulPublic holidayDelhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai
    Sunday11-JulPublic holidayDelhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai
    Sunday18-JulPublic holidayDelhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai
    Wednesday21-JulBakri Id (Id-Ul-Zuha) (Eid-UI-Adha)Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai
    Saturday24-JulPublic holidayDelhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai
    Sunday25-JulPublic holidayDelhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai
    (Source: rbi.org.in)
    In Bhubaneswar and Imphal, banks will remain shut on July 12 for Kang (Rathajatra)/Ratha Yatra, according to the RBI.
    Banks will also remain closed on July 13, 14 and 19 in Gangtok on accounts of Bhanu Jayanti, Drukpa Tshechi and Guru Rimpoche’s Thungkar Tshechu, respectively.
    On July 16, banks will be closed in Dehradun because of Harela. In Agartala and Shillong, banks will be shut on July 17 due to U Tirot Sing Day/Kharchi Puja.
    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
