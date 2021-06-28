Bank holidays in July 2021: See full list here

Banks across the cities will remain shut on multiple occasions in July.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, all banks in the country -- including public sector and private sector banks, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks -- are shut every Sunday and on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

Additionally, there are several other festivals for which the holidays vary from state to state.

Here's the full list of bank holidays in the four metros in July 2021:

Day Date Holiday Metro cities Sunday 04-Jul Public holiday Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Saturday 10-Jul Public holiday Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Sunday 11-Jul Public holiday Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Sunday 18-Jul Public holiday Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Wednesday 21-Jul Bakri Id (Id-Ul-Zuha) (Eid-UI-Adha) Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Saturday 24-Jul Public holiday Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Sunday 25-Jul Public holiday Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai

(Source: rbi.org.in)

In Bhubaneswar and Imphal, banks will remain shut on July 12 for Kang (Rathajatra)/Ratha Yatra, according to the RBI.

Banks will also remain closed on July 13, 14 and 19 in Gangtok on accounts of Bhanu Jayanti, Drukpa Tshechi and Guru Rimpoche’s Thungkar Tshechu, respectively.

On July 16, banks will be closed in Dehradun because of Harela. In Agartala and Shillong, banks will be shut on July 17 due to U Tirot Sing Day/Kharchi Puja.