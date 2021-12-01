Bank holidays in December 2021: Banks to remain shut for 12 days this month; here's the full list

Banks will remain closed for a total of 12 days in December on account of a few state-specific holidays and Christmas.

There is only one national holiday in banking calendar this month on December 25 for Christmas, which also clashes with a notified holiday (fourth Saturday). The rest of the holidays are region specific. Additionally, there are regular banking offs on Sundays and second Saturday in December.

Bank holidays are decided by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under three heads -- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. The RBI releases a detailed calendar that lists the occasions on which branches of all public and private sector banks, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks will remain closed. Some banking holidays depend on state-specific festivals.

Here’s a look at the bank holidays in December 2021:

December 3 (Friday): Banks in Goa will remain closed on account of Feast of St. Francis Xavier

December 5: Sunday

December 11: Second Saturday

December 12: Sunday

December 18 (Saturday): Banks will remain closed in Meghalaya to observe the death anniversary of noted Khasi poet U SoSo Tham

December 19: Sunday

December 24 (Friday): Banks in Mizoram and Meghalaya will remain shut on Christmas eve

December 25 (Saturday): All bank across the country will remain closed for Christmas

December 26: Sunday

December 27 (Monday): Bank in Mizoram will remain closed for Christmas celebrations

December 30 (Thursday): Banks in Meghalaya will remain closed to commemorate the contribution of Khasi freedom fighter U Kiang Nangbah on his death anniversary

December 31 (Friday): Banks in Mizoram will remain closed on account of New Year's Eve

Apart from these holidays, around 4,800 branches of public sector banks will remain closed on December 16 and 17 in Gujarat on account of a strike called by the Maha Gujarat Bank Employees’ Association to protest the proposed privatisation of two state-run banks.

While bank operations will not be conducted on these specific dates, online banking transactions will continue to work.