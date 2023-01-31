Apart from the six usual weekend offs, there will be other bank holidays, effective only in certain regions of the country. There is no uniform list for regional holidays since there are very wide variations.

Banks across the country will remain shut for several days in February for various holidays, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar. The banks will be closed on all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays, as is common for every month of the calendar year. There will be off days in different regions on account of local celebrations and festivals.

Here’s the list of holidays to plan important visits to your local bank branches well in advance.

February 5: Sunday

February 11: Second Saturday

February 12: Sunday

February 19: Sunday

February 25: Fourth Saturday

February 26: Sunday

February 15: Lui-Ngai-Ni in Manipur. This is a seed-sowing festival celebrated by the people of the Naga tribe in the state. It is common to see traditional cultural dances and attires on this day.

February 18: Mahashivratri in Thiruvananthapuram, Srinagar, Shimla, Ranchi, Raipur, Nagpur, Mumbai, Lucknow, Kochi, Kanpur, Jammu, Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana), Dehradun, Bhubaneshwar, Bhopal, Bengaluru, Belapur, and Ahmedabad. Mahashivratri is celebrated in the honour of God Shiva every year. It is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals in the country.

February 20: Statehood Day of Mizoram. This Northeastern Indian state came into existence in 1987 through the 53rd Amendment Act of the Indian Constitution.

February 21: Losar in Sikkim. Losar, the Tibetan New Year, is marked by inviting relatives and friends to celebratory gatherings.

It is important to note that while every branch of public sector banks, cooperative banks, private sector banks, regional banks, and foreign banks will be closed on the holidays that the RBI has officially notified, their online and net banking services will remain functional.

The RBI has placed holidays within three brackets:

Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Act.

Holidays under Banks' Closing of Accounts.

Independence Day, Republic Day, and Gandhi Jayanti are all national bank holidays, while April 1 is typically not a working day due to closing of accounts. There is no uniform list for regional holidays since there are very wide variations.