Bank holidays: Here is the full list of holidays in February as per RBI calendar

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 31, 2023 7:00:25 AM IST (Published)

Apart from the six usual weekend offs, there will be other bank holidays, effective only in certain regions of the country.  There is no uniform list for regional holidays since there are very wide variations.

Banks across the country will remain shut for several days in February for various holidays, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar. The banks will be closed on all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays, as is common for every month of the calendar year. There will be off days in different regions on account of local celebrations and festivals.

Here’s the list of holidays to plan important visits to your local bank branches well in advance.


  1. February 5: Sunday
  2. February 11: Second Saturday
  3. February 12: Sunday
  4. February 19: Sunday
  5. February 25: Fourth Saturday
  6. February 26: Sunday

    7. Apart from these six holidays, there will be others, effective only in certain regions of the country. 

    1. February 15: Lui-Ngai-Ni in Manipur. This is a seed-sowing festival celebrated by the people of the Naga tribe in the state. It is common to see traditional cultural dances and attires on this day.
    2. February 18: Mahashivratri in Thiruvananthapuram, Srinagar, Shimla, Ranchi, Raipur, Nagpur, Mumbai, Lucknow, Kochi, Kanpur, Jammu, Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana), Dehradun, Bhubaneshwar, Bhopal, Bengaluru, Belapur, and Ahmedabad. Mahashivratri is celebrated in the honour of God Shiva every year. It is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals in the country.
    3. February 20: Statehood Day of Mizoram. This Northeastern Indian state came into existence in 1987 through the 53rd Amendment Act of the Indian Constitution.
    4. February 21: Losar in Sikkim. Losar, the Tibetan New Year, is marked by inviting relatives and friends to celebratory gatherings. 

      5. ALSO READ | Adani Group debt: CFO says $9 billion owed to Indian banks, $30 billion in total

      It is important to note that while every branch of public sector banks, cooperative banks, private sector banks, regional banks, and foreign banks will be closed on the holidays that the RBI has officially notified, their online and net banking services will remain functional.

      The RBI has placed holidays within three brackets:

      • Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act.
      • Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Act.
      • Holidays under Banks' Closing of Accounts.

        • Independence Day, Republic Day, and Gandhi Jayanti are all national bank holidays, while April 1 is typically not a working day due to closing of accounts. There is no uniform list for regional holidays since there are very wide variations.

        ALSO READ | Diamonds, gold, cash, cars seized as ED raids Seva Vikas Co-op Bank scamsters
        (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
          X