Apart from the six usual weekend offs, there will be other bank holidays, effective only in certain regions of the country. There is no uniform list for regional holidays since there are very wide variations.
Banks across the country will remain shut for several days in February for various holidays, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar. The banks will be closed on all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays, as is common for every month of the calendar year. There will be off days in different regions on account of local celebrations and festivals.
Here’s the list of holidays to plan important visits to your local bank branches well in advance.
It is important to note that while every branch of public sector banks, cooperative banks, private sector banks, regional banks, and foreign banks will be closed on the holidays that the RBI has officially notified, their online and net banking services will remain functional.
The RBI has placed holidays within three brackets:
Independence Day, Republic Day, and Gandhi Jayanti are all national bank holidays, while April 1 is typically not a working day due to closing of accounts. There is no uniform list for regional holidays since there are very wide variations.