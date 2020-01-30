Finance
Bank employees' strike from tomorrow, services likely to be hit
Updated : January 30, 2020 03:54 PM IST
Several banks, including country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI), have notified customers that their services may be impacted for two days beginning tomorrow.
The strike has been called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), which represents nine trade unions.
The strike will be followed by the weekend off – February 2 is a Sunday.
