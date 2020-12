Banks in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata will remain shut for several festivals in 2021, including Holi, Good Friday, Id-ul-Fitar, Diwali, Guru Nanak Jayanti, Christmas, among others.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, all banks in the country—including public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks—are shut on every Sunday and on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

Additionally, there are some restricted holidays which vary from state to state.

Date Holiday Metro cities 26-Jan Republic Day Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai 29-Mar Holi Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai 02-Apr Good Friday Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai 14-Apr Ambedkar Jayanti Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai 13-May Id-Ul-Fitr Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai 20-Jul Bakrid Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai 15-Aug Independence Day Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai 19-Aug Muharram Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai 30-Aug Janmashtami Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai 10-Sep Ganesh Chaturthi Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai 02-Oct Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai 15-Oct Dusshera Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai 04-Nov Diwali Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai 19-Nov Guru Nanak Jayanti Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai 25-Dec Christmas Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai

Meanwhile, the central bank has declared bank holiday in Chennai, Aizawl, Gangtok, Imphal and Shillong on January 1, 2021, in view of the new year celebrations.