Banking services across the country will be impacted for seven days between March 27 and April 4. Firstly, banks will remain shut for three consecutive days from March 27-29 all over the country, on account of the second Saturday, Sunday and Holi festival respectively.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, all banks in the country - including public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks - are shut every Sunday and on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

Additionally, there are several other festivals for which the holidays vary from state to state.

On March 30, banks will remain open. However, banking services will again remain impacted on March 31 and April 1, due to year-end and bank closing of accounts respectively.

It must be noted here that March 31 is not a holiday but services remain suspended on account of the last day of the financial year

Further, April 2 is Good Friday, which means banks will remain closed across the country. April 3 will be a working day and April 4 is again a public holiday (Sunday).

Meanwhile, several bank employees were on a strike on March 15 and 16 opposing the government's policy to privatize the lenders. This strike was led by nine unions of public sector banks (PSBs) in the country.