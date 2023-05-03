Bank employees to get 5-day work week — Finance Ministry may soon release notification

The Indian Banking Association (IBA) has proposed to work for five days a week and Finance Ministry is likely to give an approval on this soon, sources said.
Government banks will soon be allowed to work for only five days in a week, sources told CNBC Awaaz. Finance Ministry is likely to give an approval on this soon, sources said. Earlier, it was reported that Indian Banks Association (IBA) and the United Forum of Bank Employees (UFBEs) have agreed in principle to a 5-day work week, but for which the total working hours have to be increased by 40 minutes per day.
Currently, bank employees work on alternate Saturdays. Banks remain open on the first and third Saturdays of every month.
According to CNBC Aawaz report, the IBA had sent a proposal to the government regarding this demand and notification can soon be issued with wage board revision.
Meanwhile, banks across India will remain closed for 11 days in the month of May. Several holidays are scheduled in May due to various festivals including Buddha Purnima and Maharana Pratap Jayanti, among others. Customers planning to visit their banks in May should consult the bank holiday calendar to avoid any inconvenience.
Here's the list of regular weekend bank holidays in May 2023:
May 7: Sunday
May 13: Second Saturday
May 14: Sunday
May 21: Sunday
May 27: Fourth Saturday
May 28: Sunday
Although bank branches will be closed on these 11 days, mobile and Internet banking services will be available for customers to conduct transactions online. Customers can also avail of the services at ATM machines and banking kiosks.
In April, banks remained closed for 15 days due to festivals like Good Friday, Ambedkar Jayanti and Eid-Ul-Fitr.
(Edited by : Anshul)
