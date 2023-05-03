Bank employees to get 5-day work week — Finance Ministry may soon release notification

The Indian Banking Association (IBA) has proposed to work for five days a week and Finance Ministry is likely to give an approval on this soon, sources said.

Government banks will soon be allowed to work for only five days in a week, sources told CNBC Awaaz. Finance Ministry is likely to give an approval on this soon, sources said. Earlier, it was reported that Indian Banks Association (IBA) and the United Forum of Bank Employees (UFBEs) have agreed in principle to a 5-day work week, but for which the total working hours have to be increased by 40 minutes per day.

According to CNBC Aawaz report, the IBA had sent a proposal to the government regarding this demand and notification can soon be issued with wage board revision.