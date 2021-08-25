Govt hikes pension for families of deceased bank employees to 30% of last pay drawn

In a bid to provide relief to families of bank employees, the Narendra Modi government on Wednesday has approved the Indian Banking Association’s proposal to increase the family pension to 30 percent of last salary drawn.

This move would make family pension go up to as much as Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000 per family of bank employees.

Also, the government has approved the proposal to increase employers contribution under the New Pension Scheme to 14 percent from the existing 10 percent.

The decision was announced by Debashish Panda, secretary, depart of financial services (DFS) at a press meet addressed by union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Mumbai today.

Panda said, "In continuation of the 11th bi-partite settlement on wage revision of public sector bank employees, which was signed by the Indian Bank Association (IBA) with the unions on November 11, 2020, there was a proposal for enhancement of family pension and also the employers' contribution under the National Pension Scheme."

Panda said earlier the scheme had slabs of 15, 20 and 30 percent of the pay that a pensioner drew at that point of time. It was capped subject to a maximum of Rs 9,284.

However, that was a very paltry sum and finance minister was concerned and wanted that to be revised so that family members of bank employees get a decent amount to survive and sustain, he said.

Thousands of families of PSU bank employees will be benefited by the enhanced family pension, while increase in employers contribution will provide increased financial security to the bank employees under the New Pension Scheme.