  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Finance

Bank credit growth falls to 7% in May: RBI data

Updated : June 30, 2020 07:25 PM IST

With the nationwide lockdown in place, both discretionary spending by consumers and capex by corporates took a hit, reflecting in lower credit offtake.
While food credit registered a growth of 20.8 percent in May, it was lower compared to 24.2 percent growth registered in the same period last year.
Vehicle loans registered a higher growth of 6.3 percent in May 2020 vs 5.7 percent growth last year.
Bank credit growth falls to 7% in May: RBI data

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Amid pandemic, real estate sector sells 57,940 units in H1CY20; new launches lowest in last 5 years

Amid pandemic, real estate sector sells 57,940 units in H1CY20; new launches lowest in last 5 years

Chinese researchers warn of new virus in pigs with human pandemic risk

Chinese researchers warn of new virus in pigs with human pandemic risk

These banking rules may change from July 1, 2020

These banking rules may change from July 1, 2020

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement