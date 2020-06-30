Bank credit growth falls to 7% in May: RBI data

Gross bank credit growth fell to 7 percent for the month of May from 11.5 percent a year ago, the latest data released by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed. With the nationwide lockdown in place, both discretionary spending by consumers and capex by corporates took a hit, reflecting in lower credit offtake.

Gross bank credit contracted by Rs 1.54 lakh crore between March 27 and May 22 of the year, RBI data further showed. The total gross bank credit stood at Rs 91.08 lakh crore as of May 22, down from Rs 92.63 lakh crore recorded as on March 27, around the time when the lockdown was imposed. To be sure, this period usually does record a fall in credit growth as repayments are typically made at the close of the financial year.

Gross bank credit growth is derived by adding food and non-food credit. Non-food credit is further divided into industry, services, personal loans and agriculture & allied activities. While food credit registered a growth of 20.8 percent in May, it was lower compared to 24.2 percent growth registered in the same period last year. Non-food credit also decelerated to 6.8 percent in May 2020 from 11.4 percent in May 2019.

Personal loans growth decelerated to 10.6 percent in May 2020 from 16.9 percent in May 2019. What was notable within the personal loan category was the sharp jump in consumer durable loans. While consumer durable credit had registered a 69.8 percent contraction in May 2019, this segment grew a whopping 43.5 percent in May 2020.

Equally interesting is the contraction noted in the credit cards segment, at -0.8 percent for May 2020. Credit card loans had grown by 26.1 percent in May 2019. Education loans also contracted at (-) 3.3 percent in May 2020 against a (-)2.5 percent contraction in May 2019.

Vehicle loans registered a higher growth of 6.3 percent in May 2020 vs 5.7 percent growth last year. Housing loans decelerated to a 12.9 percent growth in May 2020 against a 18.7 percent growth in May 2019. Credit to industry grew by a meagre 1.7 percent in May 2020, compared to 6.4 per cent in May 2019 as a nationwide lockdown halted activity.

Within the industry group, while credit to large industries grew 2.8 percent on an annual basis in May, the micro & small as well as medium segment loans registered a decline in credit for the month. Micro and small segment loans contracted by (-)3.4 percent and medium segment by (-)5.3 percent in May, compared to a growth of 1.1 percent and 3 percent in May 2019.

Further, in industry category, credit growth to beverage & tobacco, petroleum, coal products & nuclear fuels and paper & paper products accelerated. However, credit growth to chemicals & chemical products, construction, infrastructure, food processing, textiles, and all engineering categories decelerated/contracted, RBI said.

Credit growth to the services sector also slowed down to 11.2 percent in May 2020 from 14.8 percent in May 2019. Loans to the non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) registered a steep fall within the services sector, growing at 29 percent for the month of May, as against a 40 percent growth in the year before.