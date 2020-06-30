Finance Bank credit growth falls to 7% in May: RBI data Updated : June 30, 2020 07:25 PM IST With the nationwide lockdown in place, both discretionary spending by consumers and capex by corporates took a hit, reflecting in lower credit offtake. While food credit registered a growth of 20.8 percent in May, it was lower compared to 24.2 percent growth registered in the same period last year. Vehicle loans registered a higher growth of 6.3 percent in May 2020 vs 5.7 percent growth last year. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply