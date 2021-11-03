0

Bank credit grows by 6.84%; deposits by 9.94%

Bank credit grew by 6.84 percent to Rs 110.46 lakh crore and deposits by 9.94 percent to Rs 157.12 lakh crore in the fortnight ended October 22, RBI data showed.

Bank credit grew by 6.84 percent to Rs 110.46 lakh crore and deposits by 9.94 percent to Rs 157.12 lakh crore in the fortnight ended October 22, RBI data showed. In the year-ago fortnight ended October 23, bank advances stood at Rs 103.39 lakh crore and deposits Rs 142.92 lakh crore, according to RBI's Scheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as on October 22, 2021 data, released on Wednesday.
In the previous fortnight ended October 8, bank credit grew by 6.48 percent and deposits by 10.16 percent. In FY2020-21, bank credit had grown by 5.56 percent and deposits by 11.4 percent.
