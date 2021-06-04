Home

    Bank credit grows by 5.98%; deposits by 9.66%

    By PTI
    In the fortnight ended May 22, 2020, bank credit stood at Rs 102.22 lakh crore and deposits at Rs 138.29 lakh crore.

    Bank credit grew by 5.98 percent to Rs 108.33 lakh crore while deposits rose by 9.66 percent to Rs 151.67 lakh crore in the fortnight ended May 21, 2021, RBI data showed.

    In the fortnight ended May 22, 2020, bank credit stood at Rs 102.22 lakh crore and deposits at Rs 138.29 lakh crore, according to RBI's Scheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as of May 21, 2021, released on Friday.

    In the previous fortnight ended May 7, advances grew by 6.02 percent to Rs 108.69 lakh crore and deposits increased by 9.87 percent to Rs 152.17 lakh crore. In FY 2020-21, bank credit had grown by 5.56 percent and deposits by 11.4 percent.

