0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Bank credit grows at 8.21%; deposits at 8.31%, says RBI data

Profile image
By PTI  IST (Published)
Mini

In the fortnight ended January 29, 2021, bank advances stood at Rs 107.04 lakh crore and deposits at Rs 148.02 lakh crore, according to the RBI's Scheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as on January 28, released on Thursday.

Bank credit grows at 8.21%; deposits at 8.31%, says RBI data
Bank credit grew by 8.21 percent to Rs 115.82 lakh crore and deposits by 8.31 percent to Rs 160.33 lakh crore in the fortnight ended January 28, RBI data showed.
In the fortnight ended January 29, 2021, bank advances stood at Rs 107.04 lakh crore and deposits at Rs 148.02 lakh crore, according to the RBI's Scheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as of January 28, released on Thursday.
Also Read:
In the previous fortnight ended January 14, bank credit had risen by 8.01 percent and deposits by 9.28 percent. In FY2020-21, bank credit had risen by 5.56 percent and deposits by 11.4 percent.
(Edited by : Jomy Jos Pullokaran)
Tags
Previous Article

Consumers remain pessimistic; households' inflation expectations ease: RBI

Next Article

Top News Podcast: RBI warns crypto investors; no home-quarantine for international arrivals; 20 firms selected for auto PLI scheme and more

next story