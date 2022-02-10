Bank credit grows at 8.21%; deposits at 8.31%, says RBI data

Bank credit grew by 8.21 percent to Rs 115.82 lakh crore and deposits by 8.31 percent to Rs 160.33 lakh crore in the fortnight ended January 28, RBI data showed.

In the fortnight ended January 29, 2021, bank advances stood at Rs 107.04 lakh crore and deposits at Rs 148.02 lakh crore, according to the RBI's Scheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as of January 28, released on Thursday.

In the previous fortnight ended January 14, bank credit had risen by 8.01 percent and deposits by 9.28 percent. In FY2020-21, bank credit had risen by 5.56 percent and deposits by 11.4 percent.