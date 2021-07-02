Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • finance>
    • Bank credit grows 5.82%; deposits by 10.32%: RBI data

    Bank credit grows 5.82%; deposits by 10.32%: RBI data

    Profile image
    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Bank credit grew 5.82 per cent to Rs 108.42 lakh crore and deposits rose 10.32 per cent to Rs 152.99 lakh crore in the fortnight ended June 18, 2021, the RBI data showed.

    Bank credit grows 5.82%; deposits by 10.32%: RBI data
    Bank credit grew 5.82 per cent to Rs 108.42 lakh crore and deposits rose 10.32 per cent to Rs 152.99 lakh crore in the fortnight ended June 18, 2021, the RBI data showed.
    Bank advances stood at Rs 102.46 lakh crore and deposits at Rs 138.67 lakh crore in the fortnight ended June 19, 2020, according to RBI's Scheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as of June 18, 2021, released on Friday.
    In the previous fortnight ended June 4, 2021, bank credit had grown 5.74 per cent and deposits by 9.73 per cent.
    In FY2020-21, bank credit grew 5.56 per cent and deposits by 11.4 per cent.
    Tags
    Next Article

    Tata Steel transfers stake in HSMS, TSAML to subsidiary cos

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tata Steel1,136.00 -27.55 -2.37
    Britannia3,545.30 -50.50 -1.40
    JSW Steel671.30 -9.25 -1.36
    Power Grid Corp227.95 -2.85 -1.23
    Hindalco376.05 -3.35 -0.88
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tata Steel1,135.95 -27.40 -2.36
    Power Grid Corp228.05 -2.85 -1.23
    Bajaj Auto4,174.10 -31.50 -0.75
    Asian Paints3,004.45 -18.85 -0.62
    Sun Pharma680.80 -3.95 -0.58
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tata Steel1,136.00 -27.55 -2.37
    Britannia3,545.30 -50.50 -1.40
    JSW Steel671.30 -9.25 -1.36
    Power Grid Corp227.95 -2.85 -1.23
    Hindalco376.05 -3.35 -0.88
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tata Steel1,135.95 -27.40 -2.36
    Power Grid Corp228.05 -2.85 -1.23
    Bajaj Auto4,174.10 -31.50 -0.75
    Asian Paints3,004.45 -18.85 -0.62
    Sun Pharma680.80 -3.95 -0.58

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.74000.17750.24
    Euro-Rupee88.2520-0.0870-0.10
    Pound-Rupee102.74500.10600.10
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67150.00300.45
    View More