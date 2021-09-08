Bank Board Bureau recommends Atul Kumar Goyal for PNB MD & CEO position

The Banks Board Bureau (BBB) on Wednesday has recommended the name of Atul Kumar Goyal for the post of managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of state-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB).

Currently, Goel is CEO, MD and executive director at UCO Bank.

The Bureau also chose Ajay Kumar Shrivastava as the candidate on the reserve list for the post.

Earlier, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) had approved an extension of Punjab National Bank's MD and CEO Ch. S. S Mallikarjuna Rao's term appointment till the date of his superannuation i.e. January 31, 2022.

Rao was due for retirement on September 18 this year.

The government on October 1, 2019, appointed Ch. S. S Mallikarjuna Rao as the MD and CEO of Punjab National Bank.

Prior to his appointment as the MD and CEO of Punjab National Bank, Rao was the managing director and chief executive officer in Allahabad Bank.