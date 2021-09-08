  • Home>
  • finance>

  • Bank Board Bureau recommends Atul Kumar Goyal for PNB MD & CEO position

Bank Board Bureau recommends Atul Kumar Goyal for PNB MD & CEO position

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Mini

Currently, Goel is CEO, MD and executive director at UCO Bank.

Bank Board Bureau recommends Atul Kumar Goyal for PNB MD & CEO position
The Banks Board Bureau (BBB) on Wednesday has recommended the name of Atul Kumar Goyal for the post of managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of state-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB).
Currently, Goel is CEO, MD and executive director at UCO Bank.
The Bureau also chose Ajay Kumar Shrivastava as the candidate on the reserve list for the post.
Also read:
Q1FY22 Banking trend: Slippages elevated, write offs lowest in last 3 quarters
Earlier, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) had approved an extension of Punjab National Bank's MD and CEO Ch. S. S Mallikarjuna Rao's term appointment till the date of his superannuation i.e. January 31, 2022.
Rao was due for retirement on September 18 this year.
The government on October 1, 2019, appointed Ch. S. S Mallikarjuna Rao as the MD and CEO of Punjab National Bank.
Also read: Ola Electric ties up with banks, financial institutions for loans to customers
Prior to his appointment as the MD and CEO of Punjab National Bank, Rao was the managing director and chief executive officer in Allahabad Bank.
(Edited by : Jomy Jos Pullokaran)
First Published:  IST
Tags
Next Article

Account Aggregator: Financial inclusion like never before