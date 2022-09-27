    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Bank and market holidays for October 2022
    According to RBI's calendar, banks will be closed for a total of 21 days in October

    With the festive season kicking in, there would be several bank and market holidays in the month of October. As per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) calendar of holidays, banks will be closed for a total of 21 days in October, including second, fourth Saturdays, and Sundays while Indian equity markets will be shut for trading on three days in October, apart from the weekends.

    Some of the bank holidays will be state-specific while during national holidays all banks will remain shut across the country.

    List of bank holidays in October:

    October 1 (Saturday): Half yearly closing in Sikkim, banks will be closed.

    October 2 (Sunday): Gandhi Jayanti (National Holiday)

    October 3 (Monday): Durga Puja- Maha Ashtami: In Sikkim, Tripura, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Meghalaya, Kerala, and Manipur the banks will remain closed.

    October 4 (Tuesday): Durga Puja/Maha Navami: banks will be closed in Karnataka, Odisha, Sikkim, Kerala, Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Meghalaya.

    October 5 (Wednesday): Durga Puja/Dussehra: Banks will be closed across India, except in Manipur.

    October 6 (Thursday): Durga Puja/ Dasain: Banks will be closed in Gangtok, Sikkim.

    October 7 (Friday): Banks will be closed in Gangtok, Sikkim.

    Banks will be closed on October 8 and October 22 (second and fourth Saturdays) and on October 2,9,16,23 and 30 (Sunday holiday).

    Diwali bank holidays

    Banks will be closed for a long weekend during Diwali, from October 22 to October 24, except in the states of Sikkim, Telangana, and Manipur.

    Banks will be closed from October 25 to October 27 in Gangtok, Sikkim.

    ALSO READ: Bank holidays in 2022: Here's the full list

    Market Holidays

    The BSE and NSE will remain closed on October 5 (Wednesday) on account of Dussehra, October 24, Monday, for Diwali / Laxmi Puja and October 26, Wednesday on account of Diwali Balipritipada.

    Meanwhile, the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) will be closed for trading on October 5, 24 and 26  in the first half of the day’s trading session (between 9 and 5 pm).

    Also, the agriculture commodity exchange NCDEX (National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Limited) will remain closed for trading in the morning (9 am – 5 pm) and evening sessions (5-9 pm) on October 5 and 26.

    ALSO READ: A look at when the crypto market crashed thrice and bounced back to record new highs
     
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
