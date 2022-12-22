Bandhan Bank has received a binding bid of Rs 801 crore for on security receipts from an Asset Reconstruction Company (ARC) for its written off portfolio.

Private lender Bandhan Bank on Wednesday said it has received a binding bid of Rs 801 crore from an Asset Reconstruction Company (ARC) for its written off portfolio. The band received the offer on security receipts consideration basis, for the written-off portfolio with an outstanding of Rs 8,897 crore.

“The Bank shall go for bidding as per Swiss challenge method and decision of sale shall be taken as per extant guidelines governing Swiss challenge method and the relevant Policy of the Bank,” the lender said in an exchange filing.

Sources have told CNBC-TV18 that the bid is likely to have come from a big lender and its ARC arm.

Bandhan Bank’s board meeting is due next week to get approval for the deal.

Brokerage firm Jefferies noted that this would be the second positive nonperforming loan recovery event after Rs 9.2 billion claim the lender received under Credit Guarantee Fund for Micro Units (CGFMU) while another Rs 15-20 billion can be expected in the first half of fiscal year 2023-2024.

The brokerage pointed out the lender will sell Rs 89 billion of written-off loans (MFI) to ARC and others for Rs 8 billion, which means a nine percent recovery. According to Jefferies, the minimum cash payment needs to be 15 percent. In case it is between 15 to 55 percent of the value assigned, it could equate to 4-15 percent of the current fiscal’s profit before tax (PBT) or lift the NPL coverage by 1-5 percentage points.

It added that the sale of stressed assets will improve the asset quality outlook.