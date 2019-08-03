Bandhan Bank opens its 1,000th branch in Kolkata

Private sector lender Bandhan Bank on Saturday opened a new branch at Haltu in Kolkata. With this, the bank has now a total of 1,000 branches.

The announcement of the 1,000th branch coincided with the inauguration of the bank’s new head office in Salt Lake City, Kolkata.

With a network of 3,014 Doorstep Service Centres that the bank already has, the total number of banking outlets now stands at 4,014 across 34 of the 36 states and union territories in India.