Even in this uncertain time, there are certain segments that have flourished quietly. One such beneficiary is the smaller banks. They have gained a significant market share and seen a strong growth over the past few years. However, due to the impact of the YES Bank bailout, smaller private banks have seen stress on deposits and witnessed outflows in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

As the impact of COVID-19 flows through, growth is likely to remain muted in FY21E and smaller private banks are likely to continue to lag their larger peers, according to Credit Suisse.

Among these smaller private banks, Bandhan Bank is better placed than RBL Bank due to its strong fundamentals and better business operations, Credit Suisse said in a report.

“While Bandhan and RBL have also seen some slowdown in FY20, Bandhan is likely to see growth rebound faster as it focuses on new segments and deepens its relationships with existing customers. RBL, however, has seen multiple headwinds, with deposit outflows as well as large slippage in the corporate book, on account of which it has looked to contract this segment (-16 percent YoY in FY20) and is expected to continue to do so in FY21 as well,” the report said.

RBL’s pre-provision profitability has risen to 3 percent of assets but is still well below Bandhan's around 6 percent. Further, RBL has seen its share of unsecured loans rise to 30 percent (Credit Cards and MFI) with an 80 percent CAGR since FY17. Cards now account for 18 percent of loans and 55 percent of fees—likely to be impacted due to COVID-19, the brokerage said.

Meanwhile, Bandhan's share of MFI loans has reduced to 62 percent from 100 percent five years ago, and has historically also shown better resilience in collections relative to MFI peers, Credit Suisse noted.

Further, loans under moratorium for Bandhan Bank as of June has come down to percent 25 percent versus 20 percent for RBL Bank, but its share of credit card loans under moratorium remains high, at 25 percent for RBL. Bandhan has also made a COVID-19 provision of 1 percent of loans in Q4FY20 versus the 0.2 percent provision made by RBL Bank.

"With strong net interest margins (NIM) and healthy fees to assets, both Bandhan and RBL have strong pre-provision profitability, which would allow for the absorption of higher credit costs. Given the potential impact from COVID-19, we expect credit costs to remain elevated in FY21, at 300-350 bps," the report said.

Given stronger pre-provision profitability (>6 percent) and its capital position (CET-1 at 25 percent), Bandhan's ability to absorb credit costs is higher.

However, with the stock at 3x FY22E P/B, Credit Suisse initiates rating on Bandhan Bank with neutral and a target price of Rs 360 at 2.7x FY22E P/B.

“With RBL’s growth likely to remain muted and credit costs elevated (high share of unsecured), we expect ROEs of <10 percent even in FY22E. While RBL’s CET-1 at 15 percent is well above regulatory thresholds, given its large unsecured book and high share under moratorium, it may look to build further capital buffers,” the brokerage said.