Private sector Bandhan Bank on Tuesday said it has appointed Rahul Parikh as executive president and chief marketing & digital officer.

Rahul will be responsible for the digital banking business P&L and for building a strong digital backbone to support the bank. He will lead the marketing function of the bank, which focusses on furthering brand equity by improving brand salience, customer experience, customer engagement, and product marketing.

Rahul has a rich experience of 21 years spanning multiple strategic roles across financial services firms. He has extensive expertise in building and growing asset management and wealth management businesses across physical and digital.

He comes to Bandhan Bank from Roots Ventures, where he was a Partner and responsible for driving AMC strategy, fundraising, supporting deal-making, and investee company operations.

Previously, Rahul was the chief executive officer at Bajaj Capital Ltd, where he transformed the organisation by building strong capabilities in areas of digital, marketing, technology, research and advisory, and risk management.

Prior to Bajaj Capital, he had held multiple leadership roles at Aditya Birla Financial Services (now Aditya Birla Capital), including that of the head of Aditya Birla Money MyUniverse, where he spearheaded the category creation of the online personal finance space in India for digitally savvy customers.

Rahul will be based out of the Bank’s headquarters in Kolkata and will report to Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, managing director, and chief executive officer.