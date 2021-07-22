Balancing financial inclusion and security for payment enablers

A key contributor to development for any economy, financial inclusion is a priority for the Indian government for many years. The digital revolution has already pervaded the urban realm and unlocked several tech-enabled digital payment solutions. This begs the question – are the hinterlands developing at a similar place? Especially when more than half of the 64 million MSMEs are based in rural India.

India’s tier 4, 5 and 6 towns and villages present a world of untapped potential for payment enablers to introduce their services and help individuals and businesses enter and benefit from the digital commerce revolution. Though JAM trinity paved the way for Financial Inclusion in terms of bridging the gap for underbanked linking with mobile and Aadhar for digital enablement, However, there exist certain challenges that are hindering the proliferation of broader financial inclusion across the country.

Challenge#1: Access to credit - How to build strong credit framework for the unbanked?

While the crucial, tech-led elements of financial inclusion are gaining massive traction in mainstream regions, their reach has traditionally been limited. Take, for instance, a micro/ small business in an Indian village. Its highly probable that this region has been exposed to high-speed, low-cost data, and smart phones. In today’s day and age, there’s not much more you need to envision the geographical expansion of a business. Simply put, the financial products are in place for this business to leverage. The only shortcoming, then, is how does this business get credit or loans for its growth without a credit history? Especially when the lending sector is transformed

Traditionally, banks require prior financial data or credit history to ascertain the creditworthiness of a business or individual. In the case of MSMEs or individual based in the country’s hinterlands, this could impede financial inclusion. Several individuals may still be unbanked and, thus, would not qualify for credit through the traditional means and numerous schemes offered by the government.

However, today several financial institutions, digital lending apps planning to expand to small towns can adopt non-traditional mechanisms for building a social and financial database for individuals and business owners. These data points can be derived from several aspects of the potential borrower’s day-to-day life such as their social standing, assets, utility/mobile bill payment history, social savviness, local opinion, and more. Building a well-rounded database with such a bottom-up approach can ensure that small and micros business get into the mainstream data fabric enabling them to receive credit and expansion opportunities, thereby driving economic growth and financial inclusion of the region and the country at large. Credit decisions, in such cases, can be made within 5-10 seconds - no banking history needed.

Challenge#2 – How to introduce payment security in the backdrop of financial inclusion?

Let’s go back to the above example. Our small and micro business is now on the cusp of doing great things. With substantial credit to its name, the MSME is set to target larger markets. But, in the absence of tech-savviness, access to market places, digital supply chain, how does a business grow in today’s digital-first environment? In the case of a tech-savvy entrepreneur, the route would be fairly easy. They could simply connect with online marketplaces that offer comprehensive seller services that allow mass-onboarding for rural regions.

Without technical know-how, the most lucrative option is an intermediary or business correspondent. Such middlemen would act as financial advisors for entrepreneurs and individuals. Post office workers, gas station employees, phone recharge shop owners can all double up as trustworthy financial business correspondents who could help individuals secure loans, carry out peer-to-peer payments, receive payments from their customers, and much more. Locals already know these individuals and would be able to trust them with their financial transactions.

However, financial security remains elusive as long as digital financial transactions are not protected by authentication and secure enough. So, how does an MSME authenticate transactions done through intermediaries or even by themselves?

Biometric, fingerprints, and face IDs are all great ways to ensure secure transactions. These methods are also largely contactless – the veritable need of the hour during the COVID-19 period. To bolster security, several new-age payment enablers are using voice-based authentication which is highly secure and extremely simple to use. Such a mechanism sends data over sound, authenticating a transaction within seconds. All customers need to do is simply say hello and their transaction would be complete. The risk of fraud is reduced exponentially while offering a superior authentication experience for end-users. Sound wave-based payments can be made on basic feature phones even in absence of the internet. In addition, sound biometric, fingerprint or faced-based multifactor authentication on a basic smartphone will provide additional options for secure contactless payments.

Another secure method of carrying out financial transactions for such reasons is through a prepaid card. Recently the RBI announced that prepaid payment instruments with complete KYC would be made completely interoperable. With this development, MSMEs or individuals will be able to tie their prepaid cards to their mobile phones and get paid for their products and services instantly and securely based on 2-Factor Authentication. This will also do away with cash pilferage at various levels, further preventing fraud. Other important financial services like credit, P2P payments, etc could also be carried out through prepaid cards to drive financial inclusion across the country’s socio-economic landscape.

As evident by the aforementioned, it can be stated with some confidence that financial inclusion and payment security can go hand in hand. With systematic, targeted growth and development of the fintech space, we can see the next phase of financial inclusion being unlocked in India sooner than imagined.

The author, Ravi Battula, is Head Merchant Acquiring Solutions at Wibmo -- a PayU Company. The views expressed are personal