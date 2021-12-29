Bajaj Housing Finance slashes home loan interest rates to 6.65%, offer valid till January 26

Bajaj Housing Finance Limited, a 100 percent subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited, has announced a new festive offer, with home loans now starting as low as 6.65 percent.

To avail of the offer, applicants should meet the below criteria:

1. Should either be a salaried employee, a doctor, or a CA

Salaried applicants should be employed with a public or private sector company, or a multinational, with a minimum of 3 years of work experience. Doctors with an MBBS or a higher qualification, with a minimum of 3 years of post-qualification experience either with a hospital or registered healthcare provider or in their own practice, are also eligible. CAs with a valid Certificate of Practice and 3 years of post-qualification can also benefit from this offer, the company said.

2. Should have a CIBIL score of 800 or higher

The revised interest rate of 6.65 percent is exclusively for applicants that exhibit exceptional credit history with a CIBIL score of 800 and above. Those with a good credit score of 750 to 799 can also avail of a competitive interest rate, which would only be marginally higher. Applicants should note that their CIBIL score is one among the several factors considered to assess eligibility, the lender said.

3. Should apply through the lender’s official website by January 26, 2022

Only those who apply through the official Bajaj Housing Finance website till January 26, 2022 and get the loans disbursed till February 25, 2022 are eligible.

Key features of the Bajaj Housing Finance home loan:

Eligible borrowers can avail of sizeable loans of Rs 5 crore or even higher

Borrowers with an existing home loan can transfer the balance amount to Bajaj Housing Finance and avail of the festive offer, as well as a sizeable top-up loan of Rs 1 crore or higher

Borrowers can avail of external benchmark linked home loans, which let them link their floating interest rates to an external benchmark, such as the RBI repo rate

Borrowers can also benefit from flexible repayment options, with the option to choose a repayment tenor of up to 30 years

Those eligible under the PMAY scheme can avail of interest subsidies of up to 6.50 percent

Individual borrowers with floating interest home loans have the option to prepay or foreclose their loan without any additional charges

Customers can also benefit from their online customer portal, which allows one to download SOAs, pay advance/missed EMIs, and review their repayment schedule