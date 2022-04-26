Bajaj Housing Finance gets Rs 2,500 crore capital infusion from parent firm

Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd on Tuesday said it has secured the seventh and largest round of capital infusion of Rs 2,500 crore from its parent company Bajaj Finance Ltd on April 7, 2022.

Recently, Bajaj Housing Finance announced a milestone achievement of crossing the Rs 50,000 crore Assets Under Management (AUM) mark and ending the year at Rs 53,322 crore of AUM.

With this capital infusion of Rs 2,500 crore, the company is poised for future growth, driven by strong momentum. It has been witnessing over the past 4 years across all its lines of business. The company plans to invest in people, geo-expansion, process improvement, and technology to help deliver its growth plans.

Commenting on the capital infusion, Atul Jain, CEO of Bajaj Housing Finance, said, "This is the ever-highest capital infusion by Bajaj Finance Limited to fund Bajaj Housing Finance’s future growth. This infusion will be sufficient to meet our capital requirements for the next 18–24 months.

The company remains committed to continue its momentum, and this infusion would enable the Company to expand its geo footprint as well as its distribution network across its business lines for growth."

This round of capital infusion is pegged to ensure, the company continues to maintain its growth trajectory by providing equity capital on one hand as well as raise debt for growth on the other.

Bajaj Housing Finance's Capital Adequacy Ratio (CRAR) stood at 19.72 percent as of the end of March 2022, against a regulatory requirement of 15 percent, and with this round of capital infusion, its Capital Adequacy Ratio will be in excess of 27 percent. The company’s capital base stands strong in excess of Rs 9,200 crore.