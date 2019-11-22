#Zee#Telecom#DHFL
Bajaj Holdings, Chrys Capital & Blackstone in talks with RBL Bank for potential investment

Updated : November 22, 2019 07:28 AM IST

RBL Bank is in talks with the three potential investors for investment of around Rs 2,000 crore, sources said.
While talks with Chrys Capital and Bajaj Holdings & Investment are at an advanced stage, negotiations with Blackstone are at initial stages, said the source.
Bajaj Holdings, Chrys Capital & Blackstone in talks with RBL Bank for potential investment
